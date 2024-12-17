Karnataka's Jog Falls entrance to stay shut from January 1 to March 15. Here is why

The entrance to Jog Falls, Karnataka's popular tourist destination, will stay shut from January 1 2025 to March 1, 2025, said the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga. The tourism department will begin civil works at the entrance of Jog Falls and it decided to keep the place shut for visitors until March 15. Jog Falls is one of the highest plunge waterfalls in India, located in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.(Unsplash)

According to reports, the Jog Management Authority will undertake construction works to improve tourist facilities. As Jog Falls usually draws high traffic, the management decided to halt the flow to finish the civil works within a given deadline. The management also urged tourists to take note and avoid planning a trip to Jog Falls until March 15.

Jog Falls, the third-highest plunge waterfall in India, attracts thousands of tourists every week. Nestled in the lush greenery of the Western Ghats, it becomes particularly stunning during the monsoon season, making it one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Karnataka. Located approximately 400 kilometres from Bengaluru, Jog Falls has been a favourite destination for nature enthusiasts and photography lovers.

During the monsoon season, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared the visuals of Karnataka’s popular jog falls and called them staggeringly beautiful waterfalls.

In an X post, he shared the videos and wrote, “Staggeringly beautiful. The sheer force & majesty of these falls. The world needs to know more about Jog Falls,”

A few users in the comments section then complained about the poor amenities for tourists at Jog Falls. A user wrote, “Sadly, the tourism department doesn't consider it at all. It is stunning during the rainy season, but the facilities available at Jog Falls are just opposite. It is pathetic.”

The tourism department has now decided to construct a new plaza at the entrance of Jog Falls for visitors.