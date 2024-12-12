Menu Explore
5-year-old who fell into Borewell dies after 57-hour rescue operation

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 11:24 AM IST

He had gone to an agricultural farm with his mother and while playing, he accidentally fell into an open borewell

Bharatpur: A five-year-old child who was pulled out of a borewell after a 57-hour rescue operation was declared dead by the doctors at a local hospital in Dausa at Wednesday midnight, said a police officer on Thursday.

Rescue workers trying to pull out the boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan (PTI)
Rescue workers trying to pull out the boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan (PTI)

The deceased was a native of Kalikhad village under the jurisdiction of the Paparda police station. He had gone to an agricultural farm with his mother, Guddi Devi.

“While playing, he accidentally fell into an open 150-foot-deep borewell. Villagers arrived after hearing my screams and informed my husband and the police,” said the child’s mother.

The rescue operation was delayed for several hours due to a technical problem with the equipment.

“Prima facie, it seems that critical injuries, lack of food, and the atmosphere inside the well contributed to his death. A medical team was deployed to regularly supply oxygen to the child,” said Deepak Sharma, principal medical officer at the Dausa district hospital.

Dausa district collector Devendra Kumar said that all efforts were made to rescue the child but he died.

“It was not easy, but the rescue team reached the child by digging a tunnel near the borewell. We will ensure and advise people in the district to cover their open borewells to prevent such incidents,” Kumar added.

