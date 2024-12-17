With 21 votes, Congress wins Vokkaligara body polls

Amid the ongoing race for supremacy over the Vokkaliga community, the Congress won the Vokkaligara Sangha elections, with B Kenchappa Gowda defeating Anjinappa, who was backed by Union minister HD Kumaraswamy. On Sunday, B Kenchappa Gowda had secured 21 votes, surpassing Anjinappa’s 14, ensuring the Congress’s dominance in this key community organisation (File photo)

The Congress’s triumph comes at a critical juncture, following a series of setbacks for Kumaraswamy, including the loss of the Channapatna by-elections — a psychological blow for the JDS in its traditional stronghold. Vokkaligara Sangha is a sub-caste organisation.

On Sunday, B Kenchappa Gowda had secured 21 votes, surpassing Anjinappa’s 14, ensuring the Congress’s dominance in this key community organisation. Alongside Gowda, the Congress captured critical positions with L Srinivas and Renuka Prasad KV being elected as vice presidents, T Konappa Reddy as general secretary, R Hanumantharayappa as assistant secretary, and N Balakrishna as treasurer.

These wins not only bolster the Congress’s influence in the Sangha but also solidify his control over the organisation for the next two years, further cementing his leadership within the Vokkaliga community.

The Vokkaligara Sangha has long been a battleground for political influence. Over the past three years, the organisation has witnessed five presidents, highlighting its turbulent dynamics. Gowda’s earlier tenure as president was cut short by the emergence of JD(S) MLA CN Balakrishna. The presidency later shifted to Congress leader D Hanumanthaiah, marking the initial stages of Shivakumar’s growing sway.

M Lakshman, KPCC general secretary and a Vokkaliga leader, said: “This is a clear sign of Vokkaliga voters leaning towards Congress. In the last parliamentary elections, the Vokkaligas didn’t fully support Congress but the Channapatna by-election and the Sangha elections have shown that DK Shivakumar has successfully outmanoeuvred Kumaraswamy’s faction.”

JD(S) Kodagu spokesperson Katnamane Vittal Gowda said: “The setback in the Vokkaligara Sangha election might be due to certain influences or financial factors. One or two polls can’t define the loyalty of Vokkaliga voters. They have always stood with the HD Deve Gowda family.”