Vokkaliga seer publicly appeals to CM Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for Shivakumar

A Vokkaliga seer on Thursday publicly urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar, amid a power tussle within the ruling Congress. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with CM Siddaramaiah in a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. (DK Shivakumar/x)

His appeal has come at a time, when there is growing demand within the Siddaramaiah cabinet to have three more Deputy Chief Ministers -- from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities. Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji raised the pitch for Shivakumar at the Kempegowda Jayanti event here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, in the presence of both Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister on the dais.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, is a Vokkaliga -- a dominant community in the southern parts of the state. Currently, he is the only Deputy Chief Minister. "Everyone has become Chief Minister and has enjoyed power, but our D K Shivakumar has not become the Chief Minister. So the request is, Siddaramaiah, who has experienced (the post), should please give up the power to our D K Shivakumar in the future, and bless him good," Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji said. Addressing the gathering, he said: "only if Siddaramaiah makes up his mind, this can happen, or else it won't happen. So with 'Namakaras', I request Siddaramaiah to make D K Shivakumar the Chief Minister."

Reacting to a question on the seer's appeal, Siddaramaiah, later speaking to reporters, said: "Congress is a high command party....this is a democracy. We will follow whatever the high command says." Shivakumar said: "things have been said.... We both (him and Siddaramaiah) are travelling to New Delhi to discuss with MPs from the state, regarding the state's projects (pending approval from the Centre)." Later, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar chose to downplay the seer's comments. Siddaramaiah said: "We are in a democracy...whatever high command decides is final....he (the seer) has said things; he does not know, this is a political party". Shivakumar added: "Swamiji has said out of passion, it cannot be taken seriously. In politics, people speak out of admiration, but we will abide by the party's decision."



There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May last year, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister. There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years but they have not been officially confirmed by the party. Shivakumar has made no secret of his ambition to become chief minister, while Siddaramaiah had sought public support during the Lok Sabha polls so that the Congress wins maximum number of seats in the state, which would strengthen his position. A section within the Congress is of the opinion that the statement by the Ministers seeking three more Deputy CMs, was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep Shivakumar in check, amid talks he might seek the CM post after two-and-half years of this government’s tenure, and to counter his influence both in the government and party.

Leaders in Shivakumar's camp too seem to have started coming out openly in support of their leader. Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Wednesday urged the party to make Shivakumar the Chief Minister. Some Ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet reacted to the seer's comments, with some objecting to it, while others calling it his personal opinion. Co-operation Minister K N Rajanna, who is considered close to Siddaramiah, said: "who will give up (the position)? Just because he (seer) asked can it be given up? Let the seer give up his position, I will become Swamiji -- ask whether he will give up? No one will give up...I don't know with what intention the seer has said things, in a democracy he has the right to speak." Home Minister G Parameshwara said the seer might have shared his personal opinion, but he has nothing to do with the CM post, as the CM is elected following a process involving the political party and its legislators.

Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, reacting to Swamiji pitching for Shivakumar, said: "that time may also come, the party and the high command along with MLAs will decide. Swamiji has said his opinion. The party will ultimately decide. Shivakumar is the party President and someone who has commitment towards the party more than anyone else." Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said "this development" proves that there is divide within the government and it also proves the BJP's claims that this government will not survive for long. "As far as I know, at a government programme such a humiliation had never happened to a sitting Chief Minister, who heads the government," he said, stating that it is better for Siddaramaiah to resign and "go home." Terming the seer's comment as a strategy by Shivakumar to counter Siddaramaiah, Ashoka pointed out that the Chief Minister's camp has been making statements demanding for three more Deputy Chief Ministers.