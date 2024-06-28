Mohandas Pai calls Hosur airport ‘an attempt to attract Karnataka businesses,’ bats for infra improvement in state

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai said that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's proposal of Hosur International Airport will attract many Karnataka industries to the neighboring state. As Tamil Nadu’s Hosur is just 40 km away from Bengaluru, Pai called it an attempt to attract more business from Karnataka. Mohandas Pai calls Hosur airport ‘an attempt to attract Karnataka businesses’

Also Read - Pothole menace at Bengaluru's Ecospace flyover on Outer Ring Road. VIDEO

In an X post, Mohandas Pai said, “Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces international airport in Hosur. Karnataka lost industries to Hosur over the last 40 years due to lethargy and lackadaisical attitude. Now, an attempt has been made to take more business from Karnataka. Karnataka must improve infra.”

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that an international airport will be built in Hosur city. The airport will cater to the industrial needs of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and ensure the overall socio-economic development of the two regions.

Stalin said that the new airport is expected to be on 2,000 acres of land and capable of handling 30 million passengers every year.

While speaking in the assembly, he said, “I am pleased to announce in this House that an international airport will be set up on 2,000 acres of land in Hosur, capable of handling 30 million passengers per annum.”

Earlier, Karnataka government, also proposed a metro line to Hosur from Bengaluru.

According to a letter from the BMRCL, the extended line will be around 20.5 km long, of which 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and the remaining falls in Tamil Nadu. The state government has also asked their Tamil Nadu counterparts to conduct a feasibility study. The costs and maintenance of the project will be shared between both states.

Though geographically in Tamil Nadu, Hosur is a town near Bengaluru, and there are a good number of Kannada speakers in the town. Many techies who work in Electronics City travel from Hosur on daily basis as it offers low cost of living, when compared to the tech capital.