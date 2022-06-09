Karnataka clears proposal to build 20.5-km-long Metro line to Tamil Nadu's Hosur
- In a positive development, the Bommai-led government in Karnataka has approved a proposal to extend the Bengaluru's Namma Metro line all the way till Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
In a piece of good news for frequent commuters between Bengaluru to Hosur, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Namma Metro will now be extended all the way to Hosur in Tamil Nadu from the Karnataka capital.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government has approved the proposal to extend the RV Road - Bommasandra line, which falls under the Namma Metro's Phase 2 project to Hosur city. However, the state government's approval won't be enough to start construction work. Authorities in Karnataka are now set to approach the Tamil Nadu government for their permission soon.
According to a letter from the BMRCL, the new extended line will be around 20.5-km-long, of which 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and the remaining falls in Tamil Nadu. In its approval, the state government has also asked their Tamil Nadu counterparts to conduct a feasibility study.
The Karnataka government further indicated that it wants coordination between the two states in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the purposes of sharing costs for construction and operations.
The letter by BMRCL, which was dated May 23, reads that ‘it should also be examined that how the central metro acts would be extended to this portion which is in two neighbouring states as these acts can be extended to a metropolitan city or metropolitan area in consultation with State Governments.’
Dr A Chellakumar, who is the MP from Krishnagiri was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald in this matter that the approval is a major positive development and that the Karnataka government's in-principle approval will help authorities take the project forward. "I will speak to the Tamil Nadu government in this regard soon," he told Deccan Herald.
Anjum Parwez, managing director of the BMRCL reportedly said in a letter that the chief minister of Karnataka has approved the proposal noting that the Tamil Nadu government can conduct the study for the line between Bommasandra to Hosur.
However, Krishnagiri MP Chellakumar reportedly told Deccan Herald that he will request the BMRCL to take up the study. He was quoted by the leading daily news website as saying, "I spoke to the officials at the Chennai Metro and it has been suggested that BMRCL is better placed to conduct the study. I will soon write a letter to the Karnataka chief minister in this regard."
The Karnataka government had previously planned to make travel easier to Hosur by connecting the industrial city to Bengaluru's upcoming suburban rail project.
