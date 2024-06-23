‘You are not Haryana’s LG': AAP's retort to Delhi LG amid water crisis in city

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday criticised lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that the latter has become the spokesperson for the Haryana BJP unit. AAP leader Gopal Rai. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“I want to tell this to LG because he keeps on forgetting that he is not Haryana LG, but Delhi LG,” Rai said during the indefinite strike of Delhi minister Atishi over the water crisis in the capital.

"Delhi L-G doesn't care about the plight of people here. It is shameful that Delhi L-G has now become BJP's spokesperson in Haryana," he added.

Rai's remarks come a day after Delhi LG VK Saxena attacked the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government, accusing its ministers of turning the water crisis into an ‘opportunity' to blame neighbouring states.

“The shrill discourse of the Ministers of the GNCTD over the last few weeks, has been distressing and questionable at various levels. Drinking water supply has become a challenge in the national capital. Political leaders of Delhi have turned a crisis into an opportunity for blaming neighbouring states, with the sole aim of gaining political mileage,” Saxena said in a statement.

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat for over 20 days.

The crisis in Delhi resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

The ruling AAP government has alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

On Friday, Delhi water minister Atishi sat on indefinite fast over the water crisis in the national capital. She said that she had tried "everything" but was left with no choice but to sit on a fast when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply the required quantity of water.