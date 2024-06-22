‘Sole aim…political mileage’: Delhi LG slams AAP govt amid water crisis in capital

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led city government, accusing its ministers of turning the water crisis into an ‘opportunity' to blame neighbouring states.



“The shrill discourse of the Ministers of the GNCTD over the last few weeks, has been distressing and questionable at various levels. Drinking water supply has become a challenge in the national capital. Political leaders of Delhi have turned a crisis into an opportunity for blaming neighbouring states, with the sole aim of gaining political mileage,” Saxena said in a statement as per ANI.



Pointing that the capital is dependent on drinking water supply from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Saxena added,"Interstate water-sharing arrangements are settled through institutional mechanisms created by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, GoI, upheld time and again by the highest court of the land."



“The states are obliged to release water as per agreements signed under this framework. At the same time, the city government is under an obligation to ensure that this water resource is used efficiently to ensure equitable supplies across the city,” the L-G's statement read.



The Delhi L-G's statement comes amid a heated war of words between the governments of Delhi and Haryana over the acute water crisis in the capital.



Delhi's water resources minister Atishi is on an indefinite fast since Friday, alleging that the Haryana government didn't agree to supply the required quantity of water.



“This is the second day of my fast. There is an acute shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi receives water from its neighbouring states. Delhi receives a total of 1005 MGD of water that is supplied to the houses in Delhi. Of this, 613 MGD of water comes from Haryana but for the past several weeks, it has been releasing only 513 MGD,” Atishi said in a video on her X handle.



“Due to this, more than 28 lakh people in Delhi are not receiving water. I tried everything but when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply water, I was left with no choice but to sit on a fast,” she added.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Delhi water minister Atishi.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)