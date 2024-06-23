Haryana reduced water supply after Atishi went on hunger strike: Delhi minister

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Sunday that the BJP government in Haryana reduced water supply further, even after Delhi minister Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike demanding Delhi's fair share of water from the neighbouring state. Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (HT Photo)

Bharadwaj alleged that the Haryana's BJP government is lying continuously. “They are reducing water...After Atishi sat for protest, Haryana reduced at least 17 MGD (million gallons per day) more water...so now Haryana is giving 117 MGD less,” ANI reported Bharadwaj as saying.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Taking a dig at the BJP, the minister said," A place which talks of one nation, one election, one team, the national capital is being deprived of water by the BJP govt in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, Atishi's indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Bhogal, near Jangpura, entered its third day on Sunday. The minister said there is a huge water crisis in Delhi as the national capital does not have its own water, and all the water comes from neighbouring states.

“The total water in Delhi is 1005 MGD. Out of which 613 MGD (million gallons per day) comes from Haryana but in the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced it. They are not giving water to Delhi,” Atishi claimed in a video message released on her social media handle X (formerly twitter).

Explaining further, Atishi said that Delhi's water requirement is 1,005 million Gallons per Day (MGD), out of which 613 MGD comes from neighbouring Haryana.

She alleged that from the past three weeks, Haryana has reduced water supply to Delhi and is sending only 513 MGD of water. “1 MGD of water can serve 28,500 people so, if Haryana is sending 1000 MGD less water to Delhi, this is ultimately affecting around 28 lakh people,” Atishi added.

The minister claimed that there is enough water in the HathniKund Barrage but "the gate from which water is released for Delhi has been closed and water is not being released from there."

Amid the water crisis in Delhi, people continued to form long queues at water tankers to meet their daily requirements. People in Mayur Vihar's Chilla Gaon and the residents of Geeta colony received water supply through tankers.

(With ANI inputs)