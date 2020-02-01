Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020 in Parliament. First reactions
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presently presenting Union budget 2020 in Parliament.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:45 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union budget 2020 in Parliament. All eyes are glued on her as the first budget session of the decade is likely to present measures to stimulate the country’s economic growth.
Sitharaman’s Union budget 2020 is expected to set out a road map for the government to achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025.
Though the Budget 2020 session started at 11 am, just about an hour back, reactions are already pouring in on Twitter. In fact, multiple hashtags are also trending - #Budget2020, #BudgetSession2020, #NirmalaSitharaman, Finance Minister, and #JanJanKaBudget.
Twitter is flooded with all sorts of reactions. Here are some of the tweets:
Last year, Sitharaman created a flutter on social media when she decided to carry a red folder, ‘bahi kahta’, instead of the iconic briefcase while going for Union Budget 2019. This year too she was seen carrying the same folder that had the national emblem, the Ashoka Chakra, on it.