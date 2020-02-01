e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020 in Parliament. First reactions

Union Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020 in Parliament. First reactions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presently presenting Union budget 2020 in Parliament.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with ‘bahi khata’ before starting Union Budget 2020.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with ‘bahi khata’ before starting Union Budget 2020. (HT File Photo)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union budget 2020 in Parliament. All eyes are glued on her as the first budget session of the decade is likely to present measures to stimulate the country’s economic growth.

Sitharaman’s Union budget 2020 is expected to set out a road map for the government to achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Though the Budget 2020 session started at 11 am, just about an hour back, reactions are already pouring in on Twitter. In fact, multiple hashtags are also trending - #Budget2020, #BudgetSession2020, #NirmalaSitharaman, Finance Minister, and #JanJanKaBudget.

Twitter is flooded with all sorts of reactions. Here are some of the tweets:

Last year, Sitharaman created a flutter on social media when she decided to carry a red folder, ‘bahi kahta’, instead of the iconic briefcase while going for Union Budget 2019. This year too she was seen carrying the same folder that had the national emblem, the Ashoka Chakra, on it.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news