Union budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha. First reactions

Even before presenting the budget, Sitharaman created a flutter on social media when she walked out of Raisina Hills without the iconic briefcase.

it's viral Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Union budget 2019,Nirmala Sitharaman,Budget 2019
Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her maiden budget. (HT File Photo)

Today, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her maiden budget in Parliament, all eyes are glued on her. This is the first budget of Modi government 2.0.

Even before presenting the budget, Sitharaman created a flutter on social media. When she walked out of her North Block Ministry in Delhi’s Raisina Hills, the iconic briefcase was missing. Sitharaman, instead, chose a red folder that had the national emblem, the Ashoka Chakra, on it.

“Sitharaman believes that leather made products are not auspicious for the big occasion, so she avoided the leather bag and took the bahi khata wrapped in the red cloth. This is considered to be auspicious. Also, ditching the briefcase symbolises our departure from the slavery of western thought, ” Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, that is not the only thing that people are talking about. Twitter is flooded with reactions on Sitharaman’s maiden budget.

Here are some of the tweets:

There were also those who couldn’t help but post funny reactions. Check out some of the tweets:

What do you think about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget?

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:16 IST

