Union Budget 2020 live updates| Ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020, Sensex plunges over 250 points

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual Budget in Parliament at 11 am Saturday.

Budget 2020 is likely to focus on reforms aimed at reviving the sliding economy and stimulate consumer demand. The Economic Survey, released on Friday, has projected India’s growth rate at 6%-6.5% for 2020-21. The projection indicates that the economy has bottomed out.

In her second budget speech, the finance minister may announce cuts in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending.

Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2020 shall set out a road map to achieve the PM Narendra Modi-led government’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

9:40 am IST Congress expects tax cuts for salaried class in Budget 2020 Ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation at 11 am, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Saturday tweeted, “Let #Budget2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class & invest in Rural India.” Budget2019=



Consumption crashed,

Unemployment soared,

Farm distress surged,

Incomes declined,

Investments slumped,

Public spending fell,

GDP nose dived!



Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of ₹1,45,000Cr



Let #Budget2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class & invest in Rural India — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2020





9:30 am IST Growth projected at 6%-6.5% The government released the Economic Survey on Friday that projected the India’s growth rate at 6%-6.5% for 2020-21 fiscal year.





9:25 am IST Sensex plunges over 250 points Ahead of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union budget speech at 11 am, in early trade Sensex plunged 279.01 points to 40,444. while Nifty dropped 81.45 points to 11,880.65.





9:15 am IST Tax cuts, sops to spur growth expected in Sitharaman’s 2nd budget Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget is likely to bring cuts in personal income tax and sops, especially for rural and agriculture sectors, in order to give a push to the sliding Indian economy.





9:10 am IST With ‘bahi khata’ 2.0, Nirmala Sitharaman at finance ministry For those waiting to see if finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will carry a bahi-khata or brief case this budget, the wait is over. Sitharaman was seen carrying a ‘bahi khata’ in her hand as she reached the finance ministry ahead of presenting Budget 2020 in Parliament. For a second time, Sitharaman again opted for a bahi khata, a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth



