Aditya Roy Kapur reveals new ‘Ranbir Kapoor from Animal-inspired’ look; leaves fans swooning

All about Aditya Roy Kapur's new hairstyle

On Wednesday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures featuring Aditya Roy Kapur in a dashing look. The hairstylist took to his Instagram profile and shared the pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur right after a fresh haircut. In a clean hairstyle with puffed up hair in the front, and trimmed sides, Aditya can be seen striking a pose. Complementing the new hairstyle, is a trimmed beard that added extra edge to Aditya’s new look.

In a white T-shirt with his hands folded in front of him, Aditya can be seen posing for the pictures. One of the pictures feature hairstylist Aalim Hakim in action – working on Aditya’s new hairstyle - while Aditya can be seen posing. The new look is giving us major deja vu, considering we recently saw Ranbir Kapoor pull off a similar hairstyle in Animal.

Here's how fans reacted:

The pictures were also shared by Aditya on his Instagram stories. In no time, the pictures were flooded with a lot of love and comments from Aditya’s fans. A fan reacted - “Aag hai Aag,” while another fan went on to express her love for the actor - “That's actually my husband, he just doesn't know it yet.” another comment read, “Uff this man. Aditya Roy Kapur, can you stop with your good looks.” multiple fans dropped red heart emoticons and fire emoticons on Aalim Hakim’s pictures featuring Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in the 2023 action thriller Gumraah featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of Metro... In Dino.