Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya rock matching black laid-back airport looks as they jet off for IIFA: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, gearing up for their trip to Dubai for the IIFA event. After wowing everyone with her glam look at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya went for a more relaxed, yet super stylish, vibe this time around. She and Aaradhya were gracefully twinning in matching all-black outfits, looking effortlessly stylish from head to toe. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi. Let's break down their cool, laid-back looks and take some fashion inspo for our next trip. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai's Day 2 look in too colourful ensemble disappoints fashion lovers, fans say ‘terrible outfits’. Watch ) At Mumbai airport, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan turned heads in stylish outfits ahead of the IIFA event in Dubai.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stylish airport look

For her airport look, Aishwarya kept it cool, comfy, and on-trend. She chose a black oversized jacket with full sleeves, featuring a loose fit and a bold logo print scattered across the fabric, making it a statement piece. To balance the oversized top, she paired it with sleek, skin-tight leggings, effortlessly nailing the athleisure aesthetic. Adding to the sporty-chic vibe, Aishwarya completed her look with a pair of crisp white sneakers and carried a stylish black bag slung over her shoulder for that extra touch of flair.

How she styled her look

Her makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, defined brows, and bold red lipstick. She styled her luscious black tresses in her signature middle-parted style, leaving them loose to cascade beautifully down her shoulders. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked adorable in a light blue sweatshirt, black pants, and matching sneakers. She channelled her mom's iconic hairstyle by adding a chic hairband, looking utterly adorable as she walked alongside Aishwarya toward the international terminal.

Her pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering her posts with tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, "So graceful," while another commented, "OG Aishwarya." Meanwhile, several others dropped fire and heart emojis to express their admiration.