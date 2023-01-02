Alia Bhatt's adorable heart-printed pyjama top and pants set for celebrating New Year with Ranbir Kapoor costs 84k

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the New Year 2023 with their loved ones by hosting a terrace party at midnight on December 31st. The couple, who recently became new parents to their first daughter Raha, even clicked pictures with their gang, and Alia posted them on social media. The images show Alia dressed in a pair of comfiest and chic heart-printed lounge sets featuring pyjama pants and a top. If you loved the outfit, we have good news to share. We found out the exact price of the ensemble. Keep scrolling to know all the details. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's minimal, glowy glam for Anant Ambani's engagement should inspire your party look: Details here)

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's New Year party ensemble?

Alia Bhatt's heart-printed pyjama top and pants set is from the shelves of the clothing label Natasha Zinko. The set is called the Pixel Hearts-print Box Pyjama Top and Pixel Hearts-print Pyjama Pants. While the blouse is worth ₹47,205 (GBP 473), the bottoms cost ₹37,731 (GBP 378). Adding the set to your closet will be worth ₹84,936.

Price of the top Alia Bhatt wore for the party. (Natashazinko.com)

Price of the pants Alia Bhatt wore for the party. (Natashazinko.com)

Coming to the design elements of Alia's outfit, the top and pants feature a pixelated heart pattern in a baby pink shade on a dark grey backdrop. The blouse has a notch lapel collar, front button closures, contrast black piping, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, front pockets, and a loose silhouette.

Meanwhile, the pants have a high-rise elastic waistline, a straight-fit silhouette and flared hems. Alia styled the blouse and pants set with minimal accessories, including patterned silver and pink hoop earrings, statement rings, and a 2023 Mickey headband.

Pictures shared on Alia Bhatt's Instagram page. (Instagram)

Lastly, Alia chose centre-parted open wavy locks, on-fleek brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin for the glam picks. Her post-pregnancy glow gave the finishing touch and elevated the look of the lounge set.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.