Alia Bhatt shows off post-yoga glow in monochrome workout outfit, fan says 'so cute Mrs Kapoor': All pics, video

Actor Alia Bhatt's morning started with a rigorous yoga routine at the gym today. The paparazzi clicked Alia outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani's studio in Mumbai. She chose a monochrome outfit for hitting the yoga mat and showed off her post-workout glow in the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzo accounts on social media. Fans loved Alia's comfy look and showered her with praise. Keep scrolling to see Alia's post-workout snippets and what netizens said. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt glows and smiles brightly as she poses with Soni Razdan at Shaheen's birthday, stuns in classy look: Watch)

Alia Bhatt shows off a post-yoga glow outside the gym

Alia Bhatt has always credited yoga as the secret to her healthy and fit lifestyle. The star, who welcomed her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, Raha, had returned to the gym after a month of giving birth. And today, the paparazzi clicked her outside Anshuka Parwani's yoga studio again. Alia chose a monochrome outfit for the workout session. Paparazzi accounts shared the snippets from her outing on Instagram, and fans flooded the comments section. One user wrote, "So cute Mrs Kapoor." Another commented, "Looking very pretty." Check out the post below.

Regarding Alia's monochrome gym look, it features a white sleeveless tank top with a scoop neckline, long length, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with black bodycon tights and a matching oversized gym jacket featuring a hoodie on the back, full-length sleeves, loose fit, and side pockets.

Alia styled the gym look with a sleek top knot for a fuss-free workout session. Lastly, she chose green peep-toe slider sandals and no makeup for the finishing touch. The star's post-workout glow inspired us to hit the yoga mat today.

Alia Bhatt clicked outside the yoga studio in monochrome outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently celebrating RRR's nomination for the Golden Globe Awards in two categories - Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song - Motion. The SS Rajamouli period action film starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022.