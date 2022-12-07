Alia Bhatt hits the gym for yoga session a month after giving birth, serves Wednesday Workout motivation in black look

Actor Alia Bhatt is back to the grind after giving birth to her first child, Raha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their baby daughter a month ago. And today, the paparazzi clicked Alia outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani's studio in Mumbai. The star served fans with some much-need Wednesday Workout motivation in a comfy all-black look. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt glows and smiles brightly as she poses with Soni Razdan at Shaheen's birthday, stuns in classy look: Watch)

Alia Bhatt clicked post her yoga session

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt visited her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani's studio in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Alia coming out of her yoga studio and greeting them before getting inside her car. For the workout routine, Alia dressed in all-black attire and flaunted her post-pregnancy and workout glow. She chose a V-neck top, a matching jacket and tights for a fuss-free session. The star has often credited yoga for her fit and healthy lifestyle and even posted snippets from her workout routines to motivate fans. Check out Alia's pictures and video below.

Regarding the workout look, Alia's V-neck T-shirt features a loose silhouette, and the tights come with a bodycon fitting. The dual-toned grey and black jacket with full-length sleeves, a hoodie on the back, open zip closure, and side pockets completed her workout look. In the end, Alia chose a sleek low bun, green slip-on sandals and a makeup-free glowing face for the session.

Alia Bhatt clicked post her yoga session. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6. Alia announced the big news on Instagram with a note, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical hirl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! Love love love. Alia and Ranbir."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of their close friends and family. The ceremony took place at their Mumbai apartment Vastu. The couple even starred together in Brahmastra.