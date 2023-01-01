New Year 2023: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday, how stars welcomed new year

The New Year is here. Last night, people around the world gathered with their friends and families on the occasion of New Year's Eve (December 31) to welcome 2023 at midnight. After that, the New Year celebrations continue till the early hours of January 1. Your favourite Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, and many more stars also marked the occasion with their loved ones. And we have compiled how they marked the celebrations below. Keep scrolling to check out all the snippets below. (Also Read | Happy New Year 2023: Best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages to share with family and friends on January 1)

How celebrities welcomed the New Year 2023?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a terrace party featuring shimmering lights, delicious food and the company of their favourite people. The actor took to Instagram to share snippets from her New Year celebrations with the caption, "Happy new new...with my loveliest ones." The group photo shows Alia and Ranbir chilling with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and a few other friends.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and friends

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal escaped the city to enjoy a year-end holiday with their friends, designer-couple Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal and Mohit Marwah and his wife, Antara Motiwala. Malaika posted two pictures from the celebrations - one featuring a group click and another in which she kissed Arjun. She captioned their romantic click, "Hello 2023 [heart emoji]...Love n light."

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

The rumoured soon-to-be-married couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra partied with designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar to mark 2023. Manish posted a click from their get-together on Instagram with the caption, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year." While Kiara looked stunning in a sequinned green wrap-on dress, Sidharth complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday flew off to Phuket, Thailand, with her friends, including BFF Navya Naveli Nanda. She posted snippets from her night out to ring in 2023 on Instagram with the caption, "2023 I'm ready [heart emojis] are you?" It shows the actor dressed in a white one-shoulder mini dress, snake-shaped gold earrings, 2023 glasses and sandals.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh also flew off to Thailand to celebrate the New Year and posted snippets on her Instagram page. The star captioned the post, "Mantra for 2023...always keep the child in you alive...smile, laugh, imagine, create, grow and live freely [heart emoji] happy new year to all you lovely people." The pictures show Rakul partying all night in a grey co-ord ensemble adorned in shimmering diamantes, styled with minimal accessories.