Happy New Year 2023: Best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages to share with family and friends on January 1

festivals
Published on Dec 30, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Happy New Year 2023: We welcome the New Year -2023 - on January 1. Celebrate the new beginnings with best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages and quotes we have compiled inside. You can share it with family and friends on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Share these best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages and quotes with loved ones. (HT PHOTO)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

New Year is a time to celebrate with family and friends while bidding farewell to the year gone by. People mark the joyous occasion with gifts, lavish feasts, parties and more. Every year, the celebrations begin on New Year's Eve (December 31) and continue till the early hours of January 1. As you mark the occasion by remembering precious memories, don't forget to wish your loved ones and check up on them. So, here are some best wishes, messages, images, quotes, Shayari, greetings and more to share with friends and family on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also Read | New Year 2023: Why is January 1 celebrated as New Year? History, significance, traditions and all you need to know)

Happy New Year 2023. (HT PHOTO)
New Year 2023 best wishes, Shayari, images, greetings, messages and quotes:

2022 wouldn't have been the same without you. Eternally grateful for our friendship and unbelievably excited to see what 2023 has planned for us. Happy New Year.

I don't know about you, but I have a feeling this is going to be our best year yet. Cheers to 2023 and cheers to us! Happy New Year.

New Year is marked on January 1. (HT PHOTO)
Koi mujhase pehale na bol de,

Isaliye socha kyon na aaj hee,

Aapko Happy New Year bol dun.

I couldn't have gotten through 2022 without you, and I can't wait to crush 2023 together. Cheers and Happy New Year.

This year, January 1 falls on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
2023 is going to bring some big new changes for you, but hopefully, you're happy being stuck with the same old me. Happy New Year.

The best thing I did this year was fall in love with you. Here's to making more memories together in 2023! Happy New Year my love.

New Year celebrations start from December 31 and continue till early hours of January 1. (HT PHOTO)
A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

I'm so proud of all your accomplishments this year - and I just can't wait to see what you do in the next. Happy New Year.

People mark New Year's Eve with family and friends. (HT PHOTO)
Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old. Here's to the things that are yet to come and the memories that we hold. Happy New Year!

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." - Paulo Coehlo.

They set up a delicious feast, host parties and chill with their loved ones. (HT PHOTO)
Naya savera aaya naee kiran ke saath,

Naya din aaya pyari muskaan ke saath,

Aapko naya saal 2023 mubaarak ho,

Mere dheron shubhakaamanaon ke saath.

You can't choose your family, but there's no one I'd choose to have in my life over you. I can't wait to see all the things you accomplish this year.

Celebrate your New Year with these best wishes. (HT PHOTO)
You are my biggest cheerleader and favourite supporter. I couldn't be luckier to have you in my life. Happy New Year.

"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." - Albert Einstein.

