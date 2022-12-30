New Year 2023 Resolutions: 5 New Year resolutions you should never make

As we enter the New Year, apart from making plans to get together with our friends and family, people also make resolutions to achieve in the upcoming year. While making resolutions or goals to achieve helps us look forward to the New Year, choosing unrealistic or toxic plans can harm your mental and physical space. Therefore, it is always a good practice to do a quick audit before committing to your New Year goals and ending up feeling disappointed. So, here are 5 New Year resolutions you should never make. (Also Read | New Year 2023: Why is January 1 celebrated as New Year? History, significance, traditions and all you need to know)

New Year resolutions you should never make

To Find A Relationship

Having love in your life is the most beautiful experience. However, don't force the process and allow it to happen to you naturally. For one to have a healthy intimate relationship with another, one must first have a healthy relationship with one's own self first and foremost. Instead, resolve to know your needs, meet more people, build meaningful connections and then, take a step forward.

To Lose X Amount Of Weight

Instead of forcing yourself to lose an 'X' amount of weight, choose to join the gym or a running club or get into a sports/dance style you enjoy. Pick being healthy over getting into a body type that society has forced you to believe is acceptable. Your mental health is much more important than fitting yourself in a body type society wants you to accept.

To Go On A Diet

Forcing yourself to go on a diet is as worse as convincing yourself to lose weight. It will not only make you feel bad about yourself but also impact your health and lead to disappointments. Instead, aim to be healthy, do workouts that you enjoy, allow your body some movement throughout the day and eat whatever you want and love to eat.

To Force Yourself To Be Extroverted

Don't make a resolution that forces you to change your personality because of some standard stereotypes. Instead of resolving to be more outgoing, resolve to become more aware of your own strengths and values as well as the types of people and activities you are drawn to. We all bring something unique to this world, so don't follow the herd.

To Avoid A Bad Habit Instead Of Adopting A Good One

Any resolutions that force you to give up on something eventually lead to disappointment. Bad habits, unless they are threatening your life, like indulging in sweets, enjoying carb-heavy dishes, and more are part of your life because we enjoy them. So when we make resolutions that require getting rid of something we enjoy, it's natural that we do it half-heartedly. Instead, try adopting good habits to substitute bad ones. For instance, have carbs but only in a limited amount that won't harm your body. Apply this rule to everything.