Malaika Arora is a bombshell in bralette styled with jacket and flared pants for new photoshoot: Check out inside

Malaika Arora can always be trusted to serve different style statements with equal panache. The star is currently celebrating the release of all the episodes of her OTT series Moving In With Malaika, and she posted several pictures of herself from a photoshoot to mark the occasion. She served a bombshell moment in the clicks, dressed in a bralette, jacket and flared pants set. The outfit could be a great pick for your beach party or vacation wardrobe. Keep scrolling to steal some tips on styling the ensemble from Malaika. (Also Read | Malaika Arora is a goddess in white bridal gown and red lips for new pics, the dress is worth a whopping ₹3 lakh)

Malaika Arora's bombshell look in new photoshoot

On Friday, Malaika Arora dropped pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Serving looks and entertainment since forever! Now catch all episodes of #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika now streaming." Her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, also dropped some clicks from the same photoshoot. The star wore a blue-toned three-piece ensemble - bralette, jacket and pants - for the shoot. While the jacket and pants are from the shelves of the designer clothing label Shivan And Narresh, the bralette is by Versace. Check out the photos below.

Regarding the design elements, Malaika's strapped bralette top features a wide plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, a Versace logo pattern on the midriff-baring cropped hem and a fitted bust. She layered it with a light blue coloured jacket and pants set crafted in the ladder knit pattern.

While the jacket had wide collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, ornate gold button embellishment and scalloped borders, the pants come with a high-rise waistline, flared silhouette, embellished gold buckle and floor-grazing hem.

Malaika teamed the outfit with tinted sunglasses, high heels, a bracelet and statement rings. In the end, Malaika chose side-parted open wavy tresses, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, on-point contouring and glowing base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora made her debut on OTT with Moving In With Malaika. The show was released on Disney + Hotstar.