Deepika Padukone's bright yellow-blue airport outfit confuses internet, fans say 'Yeh to mera school uniform tha'. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 25, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Deepika Padukone wore a bright yellow and blue-coloured baggy outfit to the airport. Her fans were not impressed by the loo.

Actor Deepika Padukone took a flight out of the bay today. The paparazzi clicked Deepika at the Mumbai airport and shared her pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show Deepika stepping out of her car and waving at her fans before heading inside to catch her flight. The star is known for mixing elegant and comfy elements in her airport fashion. This time, she opted for an athleisure fit featuring a baggy Polo T-shirt and flared pants set. The ensemble - in a bright yellow-blue shade - left the internet confused and fans calling it a school uniform. Keep scrolling to read our download on it.

Deepika Padukone's bright yellow and blue-coloured airport outfit confuses internet. (Instagram)
Deepika Padukone's bright yellow and blue-coloured airport outfit confuses internet. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Deepika Padukone in oversized camo-print outfit, no makeup ticks all rules of comfy airport fashion)

Fans call Deepika Padukone's airport outfit a school uniform

On Tuesday, paparazzi accounts shared Deepika Padukone's airport look on Instagram. Deepika's jet-set ensemble did not impress her fans, who expressed the same in the comments section. One wrote, "Yeh to mera school uniform tha Saturday ka [This was my school uniform on Saturday]." Another commented, "Ailaa [Omg], school dress." A fan remarked, "Haha, school uniform [laughing emojis]." A user wrote, "Today, she is looking literally like a schoolgirl." Meanwhile, some fans liked the quirky outfit and commented 'Queen'and 'beautiful' under the post. Watch the video below.

For the airport look, Deepika chose a bright yellow-coloured Polo T-shirt featuring a blue collared neckline, blue horizontal stripes on the hem, a baggy fitting, half-length folded sleeves, and button closures on the torso. The star completed the ensemble with dark blue pants - featuring a baggy flared fitting, a white stripe print on the hem, a mid-rise waist and a floor-grazing hem.

Deepika accessorised the airport look with a Louis Vuitton tan-coloured large tote bag, chunky white lace-up sneakers, and tinted sunglasses. In the end, Deepika chose centre-parted open silky locks, feathered brows, dewy skin, glossy nude lips, and no makeup for the glam picks.

What do you think of Deepika's outfit?

deepika padukone airport look bollywood fashion lifestyle + 2 more
