Deepika Padukone's trainer drops her rare workout video, see the actor's funny comment: 'Say some nice things about me'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 01:34 PM IST

Deepika Padukone's trainer shared a rare workout video of the actor on Instagram. Deepika posted a funny comment under the clip. Check it out inside.

Actor Deepika Padukone loves sweating it out at the gym. Deepika's enviable frame and a healthy lifestyle are proof of the same. However, unlike her contemporaries, Deepika rarely shares a glimpse of her workout routine with fans. However, Deepika's Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala surprised netizens by dropping a clip of the star working hard with the MOTR (Movement On The Roller) machine. Deepika's fans loved the video and complimented her in the comments section. She also posted a funny comment under the clip. Keep scrolling to know more.

Watch Deepika Padukone sweating it out at the gym in a rare workout video. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's new inspiring workout video

On Monday, Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of Deepika Padukone practising Pilates routines on the MOTR (Movement On The Roller) machine. Deepika did full-body exercises while maintaining a strong core and moving her arms and legs in synchronised repetitions. She practised variations of side bends and leg raises. Yasmin explained that the MOTR is a tool for those who love to travel and stay fit. Additionally, the MOTR is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for taking with you wherever you go. Check out the video.

Yasmin posted Deepika's video with the caption, "Deepika Padukone's MOTR Pilates routine - a perfect way to kick off Monday with a burst of energy and positivity. MOTR is indeed a great tool for those who love to travel and stay fit. The MOTR (Movement On The Roller) is a portable Pilates machine that combines the benefits of a foam roller, a resistance band, and a Pilates reformer into one compact and versatile piece of equipment. The machine is lightweight and easy to carry, which makes it perfect for taking with you wherever you go."

After the post made it to social media, Deepika dropped a goofy comment under it. "Say some nice things about me also na...like I'm soo hard working, I have the best form, I'm your best student," she wrote. Deepika's fans also loved the video. One user wrote, "DP is the fittest in the business right now." Another commented, "Deepu on fire." A fan remarked, "Damn! Now I'm motivated to hit the gym."

