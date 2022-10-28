Deepika Padukone shows she is the queen of everyday dressing in sleeveless slit dress, it costs 4k: See pics, video

One can always trust Deepika Padukone to bring her best fashion foot forward while dressing up for star-studded events or red-carpet shows. But nothing beats the star's effortless everyday style statements, which she pulls out during visits around the bay or catching a flight out of Mumbai. From co-ord sets to comfy jogger sets to solid-coloured dresses, Deepika wears them all. Even for her recent outing in Mumbai, she scored full marks in a classy and simple black side-slit dress that is a wardrobe must-have. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get Deepika's outfit for your collection.

Deepika Padukone stuns with her effortless day-out look

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai to run errands in the city. The paparazzi clicked the star in a black midi dress, looking stylish as ever. She posed while smiling brightly for the media, and soon the pictures and videos started circulating on social media. They show Deepika acing an athleisure style statement in her classy look, which is from the shelves of Adidas. It is a perfect option for when you want to look put together without spending much time while enjoying casual outings, laidback evenings at home or going on brunch dates with your girlfriends. Check out Deepika's pictures and video below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone rules the front row at Louis Vuitton Paris show in unique dress)

What is the price of Deepika's dress?

Deepika Padukone's black dress is available on the Adidas website in their sportswear collection. It is called the Rib Dress, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹4,620, approximately.

The price of the dress Deepika Padukone wore. (adidas.co.in)

Regarding the design details, Deepika's sleeveless solid black dress comes in a black shade and features a twisted racerback cut-out. It has a round neckline, a thigh-high side slit, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi hem length. Its casual vibes make it a sophisticated pick.

Deepika styled the ensemble with black tinted sunglasses, chunky white lace-up sneakers, and dainty gold hoop earrings. Lastly, she rounded it off with a sleek bun and a no-makeup look.

Deepika Padukone keep her look classy and simple for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Deepika is gearing up for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, releasing in theatres on January 25, 2023. She is currently working on Project K alongside Prabhas and also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.