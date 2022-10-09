Deepika Padukone's simple cotton kurta set for taking a flight to Chennai is worth 22k. Check details inside

Actor Deepika Padukone took a flight out of Mumbai to Thiruvallur, Chennai, on Saturday. The Gehraiyaan star, who is a strong advocate of mental health awareness, attended an event for her foundation - Live Love Laugh - arranged to boost her organisation's rural community mental health program ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10. Deepika chose a blush pink and white suit set for her airport look and to attend the Chennai event. Many of Deepika's fans also loved the effortless and elegant sartorial moment. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look for your collection.

What is the price of Deepika Padukone's cotton suit?

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai to catch a flight from the Kalina airport as she attended a mental health awareness event held by her organisation Live Love Laugh in Chennai. The paparazzi clicked Deepika at the airport, and soon, her pictures and videos started going viral on social media. The blush pink suit set she chose is from the shelves of the clothing label Anavila and is a summer delight for people who love wearing traditional fits. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone rules the front row at Louis Vuitton Paris show in unique mini dress and bold glam: See pics, videos)

Deepika Padukone wears a cotton suit set for her airport look. (HT Photo)

Deepika's kurta is available on Anavila's website and is a part of the label's Quiet collection. It is called Paneled Kurta Set, and adding it to your collection will cost ₹22,000.

The suit set Deepika Padukone wore at the airport. (anavila.com)

The kurta comes with a V neckline, pleats on the front, an asymmetrical hemline, curved slits on the sides, a flowy silhouette, and quarter-length sleeves. Deepika teamed it with white straight-fitted pants and a matching organza dupatta featuring sequin embroidery and tassels on the borders.

Deepika Padukone styled her simple look with minimal accessories. (HT Photo)

Lastly, Deepika chose black tinted sunglasses and tan brown Kolhapuri chappals to accessorise her effortless ethnic avatar. A sleek bun, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, and no-makeup look rounded off the glam picks for the star.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She has several projects lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.