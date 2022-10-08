Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly gorgeous in a simple cotton suit and no-makeup look at airport: See pics

A few of your favourite Bollywood actors have mastered the art of casual dressing, and one of them is Deepika Padukone. Whether Deepika is stepping out in Mumbai for a casual outing or catching a flight, the star easily mixes elegant elements in her daily wear wardrobe and serves us with a steal-worthy look. Deepika's latest outing in a simple pink suit set is proof of the same. The actor was clicked at the Kalina airport today in a baby pink cotton suit, perfect for kicking back at home, on flight journeys or running errands. She took a flight to Thiruvallur, Chennai.

Deepika Padukone slays airport fashion in a simple cotton suit

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Kalina airport to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The star recently arrived from the Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 show as their global brand ambassador. And now, she is off to Chennai because of work commitments. The star slipped into a blush pink and white cotton suit set for the occasion. Check out Deepika's video and pictures below. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone ditches red-carpet gowns, attends awards night in oversized shirt and boyfriend jeans: All pics here)

Deepika Padukone clicked at the Mumbai airport.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's breezy cotton suit set features a blush pink kurti featuring a V neckline, a loose silhouette, a side slit, quarter-length sleeves, and minimal embroidery. She chose white-coloured straight-fit palazzo pants and a matching blush pink dupatta adorned with tassels on the border to complete her outfit.

Deepika styled the airport outfit with tan-brown Kolhapuri sandals and black-tinted sunglasses. A sleek bun, glowing skin, and no-makeup look rounded off the Gehraiyaan actor's airport look.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently shared pictures of her look from the Louis Vuitton show. The luxury label displayed its ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris, and Deepika ruled the front row in a quirky grey mini dress and LV accessories. See the post below.

On the work front, Deepika has several projects lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.