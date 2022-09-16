Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Disha Patani, in a white feather attire, is giving us queen of the jungle vibes

Disha Patani, in a white feather attire, is giving us queen of the jungle vibes

Published on Sep 16, 2022

In a white feather embellished bra and a white mini skirt, Disha added a golden crown and made us drool. See what she wore.

By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Disha keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to slaying boss lady vibes in stunning co-ord sets, Disha keeps giving us major cues of fashion. Disha's sense of sartorial fashion always manages to stand out in her pictures, and the recent set of pictures also showcased the same. Disha drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us all kinds of fashion goals.

Disha slayed fashion goals yet again with a set of pictures of herself looking like the rugged queen of the jungle in a feather ensemble. Disha chose to go offbeat and different with this fashion photoshoot as she gave us major fashion vibes in the feather ensemble. Disha ditched causal and ethnic attires and instead picked up a heavily embellished white feather bra with corset details and embroidery work in netted white fabric and ochre resham threads. She teamed it with a white short skirt heavily embellished with white netted fabric, white feather details and with multiple tiers. Disha posed in the ensemble and showed off her side profile for the picture. In another picture, Disha can be seen giving us all kinds of queen vibes in a stunning golden crown with diamond and white stone studded details and golden roses lining her head. Take a look at her pictures here:

Disha made us drool as she wore her tresses into intricate curls with a middle part and let the hair add to the queen vibes of her look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Disha made fashion police stop and stare.

