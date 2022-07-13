Disha Patani's strapless gown for Ek Villain Returns promotions is one to bookmark for romantic dinner dates with bae

One can always trust Disha Patani to bring out the best looks for her movie promotion schedules. And the star's choice of fits for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns backs our statement. The star has been donning stylish attires for attending various events. During the latest promotional event of the much-anticipated movie, Disha stepped out in Mumbai with her co-star Arjun Kapoor. She slipped into a red strapless gown for the occasion. In the ensemble, the actor served her fans with a perfect pick for going on romantic dinner dates with their partner. And you should definitely take notes.

On Tuesday, paparazzi clicked Disha in Mumbai, dressed in a strapless gown and setting the temperatures soaring in the bay. Pictures and videos of the star made it to social media, and fans loved every bit of this look. Keep scrolling to see Disha's photos. (Also Read: Disha Patani stirs up a storm in a chic black bralette and bodycon skirt. Check out new pics inside)

Disha Patani promotes Ek Villain Returns. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Talking about the design details, Disha Patani's strapless gown features a sweetheart plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage. The dress has a red sheer tulle overlay attached to a nude-coloured backdrop, intricate thread embroidery in a floral pattern, shimmering sequin embellishments, and a floor-grazing hem. Lastly, the bodycon silhouette of her dress accentuated her enviable curves.

Disha Patani looks stunning in a strapless gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Disha styled the ensemble with minimal yet striking accessories, including tear-drop diamond earrings, statement silver embellished rings, a sleek bracelet with shimmering charms, and nude strappy pumps.

In the end, Disha chose side-parted open locks styled in soft curls, shimmering red eye shadow with matching kohl, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy red lip shade, blush and highlighter on the cheekbones, sharp contouring, and well-defined brows.

Disha Patani chose statement jewellery to style her look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film is their first project together. It is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri. The film hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.