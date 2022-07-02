Disha Patani stirs up a storm in a chic black bralette and bodycon skirt. Check out new pics inside

When it comes to her on-duty closet, Disha Patani can't get enough of the romantic and sultry silhouettes. So, if you need inspiration for your party wear closet, check out her latest OOTD (outfit of the day) for some style inspiration. Today, the Ek Villain Returns actor dropped a series of images of herself dressed in an all-black avatar. She donned a bralette and bodycon skirt set that highlighted her enviable curves and rock-solid abs. Disha wore it to attend the trailer launch event of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

On Saturday, Disha posted several pictures from a photoshoot on her official Instagram page. They showed her dressed in a black bralette and skirt set. The Malang actor had worn the all-black attire for attending the Ek Villain Returns trailer launch event with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She captioned the post with just a black heart emoticon. Scroll ahead to check out the photos. (Also Read: Disha Patani in pink bralette and see-through pants looks glam, Krishna Shroff says 'Servin looks': Check out pics)

Coming to Disha Patani's laid-back yet sexy outfit, read on to know all the details. The bralette features barely-there spaghetti straps, a backless detail with tie-ups, a cropped hem displaying Disha's toned midriff, a plunging square neckline and a fitted silhouette.

Disha teamed the short blouse with a bodycon skirt in the same black tint. It has an asymmetrical waistline, cinched in detail on the front with ribbon ties, an ankle-length hem and a figure-hugging fit. She teamed the outfit with pointed black leather heeled boots, statement gold rings, chunky silver stacked bangles, and silver embellished earrings.

Disha Patani in a black bralette and bodycon skirt. (Instagram)

In the end, Disha chose side-parted open tresses styled in soft curls, black-winged eyeliner, subtle shimmery eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns marks Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani's first collaboration. It is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri. Ek Villain Returns releases in theatres on July 29, 2022.