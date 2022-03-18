Disha Patani shows off her goal-worthy body while doing intense workout at the gym: Watch video

Actor Disha Patani is one of the most active stars in Bollywood. The 29-year-old loves working out the gym and often posts videos of herself sweating it out with intense exercise routines. From nailing flying kicks to acing deadlifts, there is nothing that the star cannot do. Her latest gym video also backs our claim. The star posted a video of herself doing a muscle-building and core-strengthening exercise, and it will give you the perfect dose of weekend motivation.

Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing Wide Lat Pulldowns at the gym. The star flaunted her goal-worthy body in the clip. She wore a colourful printed bikini top with criss-cross back ties and tie-dye baggy shorts. With tresses tied in a sleeked-back half-tied hairdo, Disha did the exercise. She used the song, Cry For Love by Baekhyun for the short reel.

Watch it here:

The Instagram reel shows Disha pulling down external weights to do the Lat Pulldown exercise. It involves mimicking the motion of a pull-up workout while sitting on a bench and pulling down weights using grips. It allows one to build strength and targets back and upper arm muscles.

Lat Pulldown Benefits:

The Lat Pulldown is a fantastic exercise to strengthen the latissimus dorsi (muscles of the upper back on either side of the spine connecting the arms) and Trapezius muscles (muscles behind your neck that control the neck's movement as well as the shoulders). It promotes good posture and spinal stability. This exercise also targets the forearms, upper arm muscles and shoulders and makes them stronger. It also helps in activating the core.

Additionally, the star often shares gym videos with her followers. Scroll ahead to see some of her recent clips:

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen next in the upcoming action-drama Yodha, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film, helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

