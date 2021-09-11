Disha Patani is an 'absolute smokeshow' in 5k embellished mini dress for BTS video

It is the season of glitz and glamour, and Bollywood star Disha Patani is here to tell you how to make heads turn by incorporating stunning sartorial looks in your wardrobe. The actor took to Instagram recently to share a BTS (behind the scene) video from a photoshoot on her page and caused quite the buzz online.

However, it was Disha's dress in the video that caught our attention. She wore a gorgeous embellished ivory mini dress in the clip. Even Krishna Shroff, the star's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister, thinks she is an 'absolute smokeshow' in the clip.

Disha wore a bedazzling mini dress and styled it in her signature minimal look. The ensemble is from the shelves of the womenswear label Oh Polly. We also found out the price details for the dress, which is the perfect party look this season. Read on to know how Disha styled it.

The Malang actor chose an eye-catching ivory mini dress for the shoot. It features elastic spaghetti straps, a low neckline and hand-embellished pearls all over the attire. The mesh fabric on the semi-transparent ensemble comes with a soft interior lining and a figure-sculpting silhouette.

Keeping up with the aesthetic of the dress, Disha accessorised her look with a pearl-adorned stacked bracelet and rings. She left her luscious goddess-like mane open in a side parting and styled it in tousled waves. Smoky eye shadow, glossy lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin rounded off her glam.

If you wish to add Disha's ensemble to your party-wear collection, we have the price details for you. The embellished mini dress called Drop a Glint is available on the Oh Polly website for ₹5,290 approximately (GBP 52).

Disha Patani's Oh Polly dress. (ohpolly.com)

After Disha shared the post on her Instagram page, it instantly garnered several likes and comments. Krishna Shroff also took to the comments section and wrote, "Absolute smoke show."

Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the film. She is also part of KTina, and Ek Villain Returns.

