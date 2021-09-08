Disha Patani in ivory bralette and lehenga gives the most stunning bridesmaid look

Bollywood actor Disha Patani keeps her fans entertained on social media by sharing regular updates about her life, from pictures with her furry friends to workout videos. Apart from that, Disha also serves glamourous sartorial choices in bikinis, athleisure fits, or traditional silhouettes. Her latest look in a lehenga set for an advertisement sent quite a bit of wedding dressing inspiration our way.

Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, featured in an advertisement recently, for which she donned an ethereal embroidered lehenga set. She shared a picture from the shoot with her fans on Instagram and created quite the buzz online.

The bespoke lehenga set in the pictures is from the shelves of ace-designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock's label. The ensemble is part of Falguni Shane Peacock's bridal collection and would make a perfect romantic sangeet pick. If it is not your big day, you can definitely choose this look for your best friend's wedding.

ALSO READ: Pics: Disha Patani in bralette and leather pants dishes out chic fashion goals

Disha has been a Falguni Shane Peacock fan for years. Often, she chooses lehengas from their label to don on various occasions. This time around, she opted for an intricately embroidered lehenga set that featured a bralette-style sleeveless blouse and matching skirt.

The plunging sweetheart neckline top featured sequinned embroidery and tiny mirror details. The bralette style of the strappy blouse gave Disha's ethnic look a contemporary twist perfect for the modern bride or her bridesmaids.

Disha teamed the blouse with a matching embellished lehenga and a white zari dupatta adorned with gota patti border, decorated in mirror work. She accessorised her look with an intricately designed diamond necklace, matching earrings, and bangles.

Disha rounded off her glam with side-parted open tresses, glossy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner teamed with shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and well-defined eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the film. She is also part of KTina, and Ek Villain Returns.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON