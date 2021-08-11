Disha Patani reacts to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram song, calls him ‘unbelievable’

Actor Disha Patani is all praise for her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff, who has released reprised version of the patriotic song Vande Mataram on Tuesday.

The actors who have shared screen space in the film - Baaghi 2, and the romantic song Befikra, have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

However, the two keep on pushing social media into a frenzy with their comments exchange on their Instagram posts.

One of her recent Instagram Stories of Disha did the same on Tuesday as she sweetly praised Tiger for his song Vande Mataram.

Tiger Shroff appeared in the music video of new song Vande Mataram.





Sharing the song, she wrote, "Such soothing voice, you are unbelievable @tigerjackieshroff," using a tiger face emoticon.

Replying to Disha on one of his Instagram Stories story, Tiger wrote, "Thank you so much D," with a red heart emoticon.

Also read: Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

Crooned by Tiger, the actor's patriotic song Vande Mataram has arrived just a few days before India celebrated her 75th Independence Day.

Presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D'souza and composed by Vishal Mishra.

The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. The music video also has visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi.