Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff: 'Looking forward to make great motion picture together'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Subhash posted sneak peek pictures from his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, "What a delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together."

What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together🎥😊 pic.twitter.com/QdtVZR4tht — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 10, 2021





The director who has created movies like Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Tiger. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning released the song Vande Mataram that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country.

Also read: Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

The actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this his lineup of movies include Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.