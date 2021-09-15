Disha Patani in bespoke anarkali will make your heart skip a beat, Ayesha Shroff reacts

Bollywood star Disha Patani's ethnic wardrobe is full of exquisite pieces that can easily elevate your wedding-wear collection. Whether it is your best friend's wedding or a lowkey puja at home, Disha has an ethnic look for each occasion. Her latest pictures in a mint green embroidered anarkali set made our hearts skip a beat, and we are sure you will love it too.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared pictures of herself dressed in a mint green anarkali set intricately embroidered in beauteous patterns. The actor's photos received compliments from her followers. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, also took to the comments section and wrote, "Sooooo pretty," with heart and flower emoticons.

The bespoke anarkali set is from the shelves of the clothing brand Asal by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Bollywood's favourite stylist, Aastha Sharma, who has worked with celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Kajal Aggarwal, and more, styled Disha's look.

Take a look at the pictures:

The mint green Asal anarkali set features a floor-grazing anarkali kurta with a fit and flare silhouette, intricate white chikankari embroidery, sequinned embellishments, and contrasting orange piping on the cuffs and the hemline. The back came together with a green dori adorned with orange and silver adornments.

Disha teamed the long sleeve and backless anarkali kurta with matching pants and a zari dupatta. The dupatta featured embroidered lace and sequins on the borders.

The Malang actor's ethnic look came together with simple silver, pearl-adorned jhumkas and quirky rings.

Disha chose to leave her lightly tousled tresses open in a side parting, and for glam, she opted for glowing skin, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows. A pair of silver embellished juttis rounded off the attire.

Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the film. She is also part of KTina, and Ek Villain Returns.

