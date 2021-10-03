Disha Patani is a vision to behold in black strapless gown and Tiger Shroff agrees

Whenever Bollywood star Disha Patani shares an update about her life, it instantly goes viral online. Be it pictures from a photoshoot or snippets from her holiday, the actor's social media presence always creates a buzz among her fans.

Today, Disha took to Instagram to share a picture from a shoot for which she wore a strapless black tulle dress. And, undoubtedly, it too garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

Disha posted an image on Instagram on Sunday, October 3, with just a panda emoticon as the caption. She wore a stunning black corset-style tulle dress for the shoot and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Disha tagged celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma on her post as she conceptualised her look for the shoot. Sourav Roy did her hair, and popular photographer Sasha Jairam clicked her pictures. The star did her own make-up and even shared a close-up of the final result on Instagram stories.

The strapless black dress Disha wore in the post featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and corset-styled bodice that accentuated her enviable curves.

The corset came adorned with gathered details on the front. A tulle skirt, attached with the corset top, added dreamy vibes to her entire look.

Disha styled the all-black outfit in her signature minimal aesthetic by wearing simple ear studs for accessories and choosing a subtle make-up look. She left her gorgeous goddess-like mane open in a side parting.

For her beauty picks, Disha went with soft smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

After Disha posted the photo on her Instagram page, many of her followers liked and dropped in comments praising her. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, also complimented the actor using heart, fire, and heart-eye emoticons.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be next seen in KTina and Ek Villain Returns.

