Disha Patani aces her own make-up with sheer nude dress in new pics

Bollywood diva Disha Patani never misses a chance to make an ever-lasting impression with her flawless fashion choices. The actor, who is dating Tiger Shroff, is comfortable experimenting with different silhouettes, which end up impressing the fashion police too. Her latest look in a sheer nude dress is proof of the same and is causing quite the stir online.

The Ek Villain 2 actor took to the gram today to post several pictures from her latest photoshoot. Disha wore a nude sheer embellished dress over a black bodysuit for the sensual photos. She captioned the post, "Makeup by me," revealing to her fans that she did her own glam for this photoshoot. And she aced it too.

Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma styled Disha's glamorous look for the photos, clicked by Sasha Jairam. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures from the shoot.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is a vision to behold in strapless gown and Tiger Shroff agrees

Disha slipped into a sleeveless sheer nude dress featuring gold embellished patterns, a side thigh-high slit, and a crew neckline. She wore the long slip dress over a figure-sculpting black bodysuit adorned with side cut-out details and a sweetheart neckline with front racerback straps.

The actor left her long luscious locks open with the shimmering ensemble and styled them in well-defined curls to add volume. For her glam, Disha chose filled-in eyebrows, glowing skin, shimmering eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and sharp contour. She perfectly nailed her dewy skin look.

Disha Patani's latest photoshoot.

Disha's photos immediately went viral after being shared and garnered more than 5 lakh likes. Her followers took to the comments section to drop in praises for the star. Warda Khan Nadiadwala also reacted to her post and wrote, "Just litttt."

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be next seen in KTina and Ek Villain 2.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON