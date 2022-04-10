Disha Patani in pink bralette and see-through pants looks glam, Krishna Shroff says 'Servin looks': Check out pics

Besides giving her fans major fitness inspiration, Disha Patani never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion choices. Her penchant for wearing trendy and glamorous ensembles always wins hearts on social media. The star knows how to carry any style and slays each look with her elegance. From heading to the gym to casual outfits around the house, each look of Disha is equally enchanting. But our current favourite is her most recent ensemble. It even got a thumbs up from Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram to post photos and a video of herself dressed in a shimmering pink bralette and see-through pants set. She wore the ensemble for an event. Celebrity make-up and hairstylist Séverine Perina also posted a video of Disha on her page and called the star 'Barbie D', and we quite agree. Scroll ahead to see all the posts. (Also Read: Disha Patani wears beige mini dress worth ₹2k, does her own make-up for shoot)

Disha's ensemble features a shimmery fuchsia pink bralette with a plunging neckline, halter straps, sequinned embellishments, a metallic ring to hold the top on the front and gathered details. She teamed the fitted top with sheer pants decorated with silver sequins, a tie-up on the waist, and a see-through flared hem.

Disha styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a silver chain with a butterfly pendant, dainty earrings, bracelets, and rings. Side parted open tresses styled in well-defined curls rounded off her hairdo. In the end, Disha chose smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a rosy tint on the cheeks.

After Disha posted the photos, many of her followers reacted to the post by dropping heart and fire emoticons. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, also commented on it. She wrote, "Servin' looksss [fire emoji]." (Also Read: Disha Patani is a vision to behold in strapless gown and Tiger Shroff agrees)

On the work front, Disha will be seen next in the upcoming action-drama Yodha, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

