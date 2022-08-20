Disha Patani raises the oomph quotient in sultry photoshoot

Disha Patani's fashion diaries are getting better by the day. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is often spotted slaying fashion goals for her Instagram family with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, we trust Disha to ace the look to perfection with any attire that she decks up in in. Disha's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo, and fashion lovers often scurry to take notes of her looks, as soon as she drops fresh pictures on her social media profiles. Disha also known how to raise the oomph quotient with sneak peeks from her sultry fashion photoshoots.

A day back, Disha did it again. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a nude short dress as she posed for the cameras. The actor paired a white laced bra and teamed it with a nude short bodycon dress featuring cut out details at the chest and the midriff. The dress also came with a plunging neckline and lace and perforated details at the sides of her silhouette. Disha's dress featured backless details and bodycon quarter sleeves with frill details at the elbows. The sleeves also came with perforated details at the sides. Disha posed for the sultry photoshoot under the glow of amber yellow light as she looked as fashionable as ever. Take a look at her pictures here:

Disha's Instagram post was soon flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. The best comment came from none other than Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who dropped by to sum up her reaction to Disha's pictures with multiple sweating emoticons. We can relate.

Disha wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Disha raised the temperature on Instagram in style.