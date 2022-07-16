Disha Patani to Vaani Kapoor, Rashmika, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, here's who wore what at HT's Most Stylish Awards

The party spirit is back this July as Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022 returned with a bang and if you need fashion cues to slay on your next sultry outing, the Bollywood divas got you sorted as they slew the red carpet in varied sensuous outfits with contemporary spins and that is all the style inspiration we need to upgrade our summer party wardrobe or slay at the next romantic date.

From Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vaani Kapoor stealing the limelight in strapless gowns to Disha Patani and Shehnaaz Gill turning on the heat in halter-neck dresses and Shilpa Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna slaying in red, here's who wore what at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2022:

Disha Patani:

Looking too hot to handle, Disha slew in a black leather dress that came with a sheer trail and we can't take our eyes off. The halter neck dress came with a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph.

Disha Patani at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022 (HT)

Vaani Kapoor:

The Shamshera star stepped out in her elegant best and slew a dainty candy look in an off-shoulder gown that came with a pink bustier and ended in a black flowy skirt. Pulling back her tresses into a sleek bun, Vaani let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

Nushrratt Bharuccha:

The actor was styled by Archa Mehta and donned a legendary golden outfit from luxurious women’s clothing brand, Bora Honey's, that illuminated in the dark.

Kriti Sanon:

Opting for a velvety black gown, Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet at her stunning best. The gown came with full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a centre slit to raise the hotness quotient.

Shilpa Shetty:

Ageing like fine wine, Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave all the millennials a run for their money as she attended the event in a bright red off-shoulder gown and hair left open in her signature mid-parted style.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra at Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2022(HT )

Here are the other divas to dazzled at the event:

Rashmika Mandanna slaying in red at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2022 (HT)

Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers is back with its latest edition. This time, we set the bar even higher by welcoming people from all spheres of life, including the A-list of Bollywood, sports stars, business leaders and fashion industry doyens.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more fashion updates on Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.