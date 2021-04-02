Malaika Arora or Alaya F? Who wore the 70k Arpita Mehta teal tulip set better

Alaya F is always keeping busy, whether its making fun posts to share with her fans or the promotions of her upcoming projects. Most recently Alaya, who won a Filmfare Award for best debut for her role in Jawaani Janemann, was at a promotional event for her recently released music video Aaj Sajeya. The 23-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a interesting fusion ensemble by ace designer Arpita Mehta. Alaya was seen rocking a gold mirror work jacket, under which she wore a mirror work blouse along with the teal striped tulip skirt set which is priced at ₹70,000 on the designer's website, although the retail piece comes only with a dupatta that matches the teal skirt and no mirror work jacket. Alaya wore minimal make-up along with the customised ensemble, she had gold earrings on in her ears and had her long dark hair cascading down her shoulders as she posed for the camera. Alaya's look, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, was complete with strappy, tie-up gold stilettoes. Sharing images of her stunning attire Alaya took to her Instagram and shared in the caption, "Current state of mind - dreamy."

And while Alaya looked as stunning as ever, this isn't the first time a celebrity has worn this particular piece by the designer. Earlier in February, Malaika Arora had shared several glamourous and sultry images of herself posing effortlessly while wearing a gold mirror work bralette with the teal tulip skirt with thigh high slits on both legs along and a matching dupatta with embroidered borders. The 47-year-old star had shared the images to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.





In the pictures, the mother-of-one is seen posing effortlessly, her hair in a loose low ponytail with stray strands framing her face and minimal nude make-up to highlight her stunning features. While both Alaya and Malaika looked stunning in the Arpita Mehta pieces, the styling was quite different for both. Who's look do you like better?