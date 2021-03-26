Aaj Sajeya: Alaya F turns coy bride, asks fans to save the date for special day

Alaya F will soon be back on our screens, and this time she is portraying a role that is the polar opposite of her character in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya will now be seen playing a coy bride in the upcoming music video of a wedding song titled Aaj Sajeya which is being directed by Punit Malhotra and is a Dharma 2.0 production. In pictures that surfaced on social media Alaya can be seen looking like a perfect millennial bride with her subdued make up, simple hairdo and elegant white coloured ensemble featuring gota work. Alaya can be seen in the white lehenga with a matching, sleeveless blouse with gota work all over and a tulle dupatta with a heavy border featuring thread embroidery in floral patterns, sequins and other embellishments. Alaya sported only a little gloss and subtle smokey eyes with her rosy look, she accessorized with a stone and pearl choker set, red bindi and maang tikka to complete her look. Her long hair was styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and back.

Aaj Sajeya is set to release on March 30 on Saregamapa's Instagram channel, who shared images of Alaya with the caption, "Shaadi feels anyone ? Get invited to the coolest wedding this season - it’s @alayaf in #AajSajeya - the definitive wedding song of the year. Coming soon!!!Excited Much?"





In another still shared by Alaya on her social media feed, she is seen wearing a lavender coloured lehenga with sequins and metallic thread embroidery all over, over which she wore a shiny, metallic jacket with floral embellishments. In the caption Alaya wrote, "Save the date! Mera Special Day.. 30th March. Coming, na?"