Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute to Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta

Miss Universe 2022: The new Miss Universe was announced on Sunday. Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe title in 2021, walked the stage for the last time before handing over the title to the new Miss Universe. The new Miss Universe is R'Bonney Gabriel from United States. Harnaaz, before placing the crown on R'Bonney Gabriel, had her final walk on the stage of Miss Universe. A visibly emotional Harnaaz walked, and tripped and controlled, as she blew kisses, showed thumbs up and held her fist high in air. Harnaaz also paid a special tribute to Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, and Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000. In multiple occasions, Harnaaz has been spotted speaking of how Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta inspired her in life.

In one of the videos shared on the official Twitter handle of Miss Universe, Harnaaz can be seen walking on the stage with grace and poise in a stunning black gown. As she walked, the winning moment of Sushmita Sen from the beauty pageant held in 1994 can be seen printed on the gown. A smiling picture of Sushmita Sen with the Miss Universe crown gracefully placed on her head, can be seen printed on the backside of her gown. On the other side of the gown, Lara Dutta's winning moment can be seen printed. The black sequined gown with a plunging neckline, came with translucent details at the sides of her waist. It then cascaded to a detailed gown with a white and black bow placed at the back of her waist, before featuring the winning moment of Sushmita and Lara on it.

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Harnaaz walked the stage with the background score of her voiceover playing - “"I was 17-years-old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing.” She also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for giving her the platform to make her voice heard.