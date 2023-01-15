Wearing a dress found at thrift shop to Miss Universe: Who is R'Bonney Gabriel

R'Bonney Gabriel from the US became Miss Universe while Divita Rai from India, who was in the top 16, missed out on the beauty pageant. Venezuela and the Dominican Republic were among the top 3 at the contest that was held in New Orleans. Here's everything you need to know about the new Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel:

1. R'Bonney Gabriel was born in Houston, Texas, on March 20, 1994. On her life in Texas, she told ABC news, "My dad moved to America from the Philippines on a college scholarship with about $20 in his pocket. He wanted to pave a new life for himself. He met my mom in Texas, who is a country woman from Beaumont. I'm a very proud Filipina Texan."

2. R'Bonney Gabriel, according to her bio, loves to hula hoop, backpack, and read during her free time.

3. R'Bonney Gabriel got a degree in fashion design with a minor in fibers in 2018 from the University of North Texas.

4. After college, R'Bonney Gabriel interned fashion designer, Nicole Miller, in New York City.

5. R'Bonney Gabriel made history in December 2021 as the first Filipina-American to win Miss Texas USA. Her outfit for the Miss Texas USA opening number was created out of a coat she found at a thrift store, The Sun reported.

6. She had also been modelling for years before joining the Miss Universe contest.

7. R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss USA in October 2022, succeeding Miss Kentucky Elle Smith.

8. She had then said, "Oh my God, it's an honor. I'm getting messages on Instagram and just social media of Filipina girls and women telling me they're so excited, they're so happy. They're crying tears of joy because they are inspired to go after pageantry or something.

