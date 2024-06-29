 Triptii Dimri turns heads in a stunning Versace mini dress worth ₹4.06 lakh at the Bad Newz trailer launch event. Watch | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jun 29, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Triptii Dimri is here to demonstrate how to style a little black dress with ultimate flair as she stuns in a Versace dress at the Bad Newz trailer launch.

Triptii Dimri attended the trailer launch event of Bad Newz on Friday alongside her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The diva stole the spotlight with her striking fashion statement, donning a mini black dress that exuded glam vibes. The Animal actress is a true stunner, consistently setting fashion goals with ease. Whether she's in a casual dress or a red-carpet-worthy gown, she nails every look to perfection. Whenever Triptii steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense. Her latest stylish appearance is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. Let's decode her chic look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Triptii Dimri's beach looks featuring bikinis, mini skirts should inspire your next vacation wardrobe: Pics )

Triptii Dimri dazzled in a breathtaking Versace mini dress at Bad Newz trailer launch.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)
Triptii Dimri stuns in mini black dress

Triptii's stunning outfit comes in a dazzling black shade and features a cowl neck, spaghetti straps, a thigh-length straight hemline, and enchanting rhinestone embellishments adorning her dress all over, adding an extra touch of drama. Her head-turning mini dress boasts a light-reflecting quality, further enhanced by Medusa '95 hardware on the shoulder straps. Her look proves that a little black mini-dress never goes out of style.

If you loved Triptii's outfit and are curious about its cost, we've got you covered. Her dazzling attire is from the luxury fashion brand Versace and comes with a price tag of $4,873, which is equivalent to 4,06,234.

Triptii Dimri's dress is from Versace and costs ₹4,06,234(www.farfetch.com)
She accessorized her look with a pair of golden hoop statement earrings and black strappy high heels, perfectly complementing her chic ensemble. Her glam makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, luminous highlighter, and pink lipstick. With her lustrous locks styled in soft curls and left open in the side parting and beautifully cascading down her shoulders, she finished off her glam look.

On the work front

Triptii Dimri is set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She is currently filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Additionally, she has Karan Johar’s Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi lined up.

