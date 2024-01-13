Triptii Dimri sets the runway on fire in sizzling cut-out gown for a fashion event, internet calls her captivating

Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town after her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. While her movie roles are to be credited for her popularity, her fans are also in love with the star's sartorial choices. Triptii is winning hearts during both her off-duty and work schedules. Last night, she set the internet ablaze as she walked the ramp at the Ajio Luxe Weekend event. She wore a lime green floor-length gown featuring elegant cut-outs. Scroll through to check out what Triptii wore and read our download on her look. Triptii Dimri turned showstopper at a recent fashion event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Triptii Dimri's showstopper moment delights the internet

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Triptii Dimri poses for the paparazzi at the event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzi page shared a video of Triptii Dimri walking the ramp at the Ajio Luxe Weekend event with the caption, "#TriptiDimri graces the runway in stunning attire, captivating the audience at #AjioLuxeWeekend." Triptii turned showstopper for the retail brand. The actor slipped into a gorgeous lime green ensemble to walk the ramp at the fashion event. Her fans loved the sartorial moments and took to the comments to drop their compliments. One fan wrote, "Everyone's new crush." Another commented, "She is just too gorgeous." Meanwhile, her ensemble is a great fashion pick for your beach or date night wardrobe.

Triptii first walked the ramp while wearing a Rabbit ears mask, which covered her eyes and came illuminated with sprinkling embellishments and lights. Later, she removed it to end the show.

Meanwhile, her lime green dress features a one-shoulder neckline, ruffled detailing on the borders and the dress, intricately-placed cut-outs on the neck, under the bust and thighs, a thigh-high slit on the front exposing her legs, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Triptii styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a silver statement ring and strappy gladiator-style kitten heels. Lastly, she chose striking glam picks to elevate the ensemble, including kohl-lined eyes, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, glossy berry-toned lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks.