Triptii Dimri's beach looks featuring bikinis, mini skirts should inspire your next vacation wardrobe: Pics

Triptii Dimri travelled to Italy and Albani for summer vacations this year. After spending time in Italy, the actor is now having a blast at Dhërmi, a village in Albania. She updated her followers on her holidays by posting pictures from her Albania travel diaries. The photos show her soaking up the sun, playing in the sea, enjoying nature, and acing holiday fashion in stylish bikinis. Scroll down to take cues for your travel wardrobe. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant looks out of this world in blush pink gown with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations: New pics) Triptii Dimri's beach looks during her holiday in Albania should inspire your next vacation wardrobe. (Instagram)

Triptii Dimri's holiday wardrobe from her vacation in Albania

Triptii Dimri posted several photos from her vacation in Albania with the caption, "Happy as a [seashell]." The first few photos show Triptii enjoying a stroll in a black bikini top and a beige wrap-around mini skirt, styled with flip flops, a taupe baseball cap, sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag. She later took off the skirt to take a dip in the sea while wearing the black bikini top and matching bottoms.

More great looks

Triptii also wore a turquoise blue bikini set for another outing by the beach. While her bikini top has spaghetti straps, the bottoms feature side ribbon ties, a low-rise waist, and high-leg cut-outs. She styled the tropical-hued swimsuit with sunglasses and a half-up, half-down hairdo. The star also wore a white oversized shirt as a dress over a yellow bikini while strolling in an orchard.

Triptii has been sharing snippets from her holiday on Instagram. The last set of photos shows her exploring Sorrento, a city in Italy. She posted sunkissed selfies, the sunsets she enjoyed in Sorrento, a photo of her riding a scooter in Sorrento, eating delicious desserts, and more.

The actor wore a black-and-white printed dress for the same. It has spaghetti straps with knot detailing, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi hem length. A black shoulder bag, minimal makeup, loose locks, earrings, and rings rounded off the styling.