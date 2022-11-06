Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, messages, images to share with loved ones

Dev Deepawali 2022: The auspicious day is almost here. Every year, Dev Deepawali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. It is believed that Dev Deepawali was the time when the devas celebrated Deepawali after Lord Shiva defeated the demons and made heaven a safe place. Lord Shiva is believed to have defeated Tripurasura first, and hence, the festival is also referred to as Tripurotsav. Every year, in the holy city of Varanasi, the devotees of Lord Shiva come together to celebrate the festival. They take a dip in the holy waters of Ganges and offer their puja to the Lord. It is also believed that the devas, on this day, come down from heaven to take a bath in Ganges. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 7.

As we celebrate the win of goodness over evil, light over darkness on this day, we have curated a list of wishes, messages that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones and let them know that no matter what, the light will always win.

On the auspicious day of Dev Deepawali, let me remind you no matter how difficult the pain is, the heal with show its way soon.

“There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.” ― Idowu Koyenikan, Wealth for All: Living a Life of Success at the Edge of Your Ability

Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family. May Lord Shiva bestow his blessings on you.

“All shadows of clouds the sun cannot hide, like the moon cannot stop oceanic tide; but a hidden star can still be smiling, at night's black spell on darkness, beguiling” ― Munia Khan

Wishes of Dev Deepawali! Hope you get blessed with prosperity, happiness and peace.

“You cannot defeat darkness by running from it, nor can you conquer your inner demons by hiding them from the world. In order to defeat the darkness, you must bring it into the light.” ― Seth Adam Smith, Rip Van Winkle and the Pumpkin Lantern

“Surrounded by darkness yet enfolded in light” ― Alan Brennert, Moloka'I

Dev Deepawali is the day that reminds all of us that love and light can conquer every evil.

“Evil cannot and will not be vanquished by evil. Dark will only swallow dark and deepen. The good and the light are the keenest weapons.” ― Nora Roberts, Heaven and Earth

Best wishes on this auspicious day!

No matter how dark sadness is, a faint glimmer of hope can save it all. Happy Dev Deepawali.