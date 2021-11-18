Dev Deepawali 2021: Date, time, significance and all that you need to know

Dev Deepawali is almost here. The festival which is celebrated to commemorate Lord Shiva’s win over the asuras, will be celebrated on November 18, this year. Every year, Dev Deepawali coincides with Kartik Purnima. The festivities of Dev Deepawali begin on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and conclude on the fifth day, which is the Kartik Purnima Tithi (full moon night).

Significance:

The festival is known as Dev Deepawali because it was the day that the devas celebrated Deepawali after Lord Shiva defeated the asuras. Lord Shiva primarily defeated the asura Tripurasura and that is why, Dev Deepawali is also referred to as Tripurotsav.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The holy city of Varanasi observes Dev Deepawali by lighting diyas in the Ganges. The devotees of Lord Shiva come to Varanasi from all over the world and take a dip in the holy water of Ganges and worship the lord.

Date and time:

This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 18. The Purnima tithi begins from 12:00 PM of November 18 and ends at 2:26 Pm of November 19. The puja of Dev Deepawali is performed during Pradosh Kal. This year, the puja muhurat falls between 5:09 PM to 7:47 PM.

History:

Demon Tarakasura had three sons - Tarakaksha, Vidyunmali and Kamalaksha – who sought the blessings of Lord Brahma through intense penance. When Lord Brahma was impressed by their devotion, they asked for the boon of immortality. However, since that was against the laws of the universe, Lord Brahma granted them the boon that they can only be killed if someone hits all three of them with a single arrow. Soon after, the demon brothers caused massive destruction. Lord Shiva took the avatar of Tripurari or Tripurantaka and killed them with a single arrow and restored peace everywhere.

