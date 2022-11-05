Kashi decks up for Dev Deepawali, tourists

A 3D projector mapping show will be organised on the Ghats of Varanasi to mark Dev Deepawali this year.

There will also be a series of other attractions on Dev Deepawali that will see the lighting of more than 10 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the Ganga, dressing up the Ghats.

Though the mega event that is expected to see the participation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other VVIPs is on November 7 but the celebrations will kick off from November 5 onwards.

The district administration and police commissionerate has made elaborate security arrangements in order to ensure smooth Dev Deepawali celebrations.

“It’s for the first time that a 3D projector mapping technique will be used to telecast a show at Chet Ghat on November 7. As part of the programme, around 20 heavy duty laser projectors will be used to portray images on the Ghat that would infuse life in the show. The projectors will be programmed to portray different colourful images on the Ghats, giving it a real look. The theme of the show will be ‘Maa Ganga Ka Prithvi Lok Par Avtaran’, which will highlight the story of Mother Ganga,” said Preeti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism.

She said the mapping and the sound will give a colourful effect to the walls of the Ghat, using it as a canvas, while the background music and sound will give a mesmerizing audio-visual effect to the entire event.

Other than the main event on November 7, the city will witness a series of cultural programmes on November 5 and November 6. On November 5, artistes including Ramjanam Yogi, Durga Prasaag Prasana, Rubi Mishra, Rajeev Kumar Malik, Vishal Krishna and others will be on show. Similarly on November 7, artistes including Amlesh Shukla, Kumar Ambrish Shankar, Ganesh Mishra and others will be performing

On November 7, other than 3D projector mapping, the floral decoration of the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple will be another major attraction. It is said to be the biggest ever floral decoration in which around ₹80 lakh would be spent.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, divisional commissioner said that on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, lakhs of tourists are expected. “Hence, the entire city, especially Kashi Vishwanath temple, will be decorated to greet the tourists in a big way. In order to decorate Kashi Vishwanath temple, a specialised decorator from Visakhapatnam has been called for the task,” said Sharma.

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate tourists and avoid any untoward incident during Dev Diepawali celebrations, he said.